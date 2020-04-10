YALOBUSHA -- Willie Gene Carter, 74, passed away Tuesday, April 08, 2020, at home in Bruce. Services will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Double Springs Cemetery. No visitation, but a viewing on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 11-12:00 PM at Double Springs Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.