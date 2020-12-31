Zenobia Carter, 78, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat. Jan. 2, 2021-1PM at Union Grove Cemetery- Calhoun City,MS. Visitation will be on Thurs ,31 Dec 2020- 4 - 6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home Chapel-Bruce, MS. go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

