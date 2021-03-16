Anita Jo Cartwright, 62, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. Anita graduated from Booneville High School, Northeast Community Center and earned a degree in education from Mississippi State. She enjoyed working in the yard, taking care of flowers. She loved her fur babies and treated them like her children. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery. She is survived by her special friend of 25 years, Bobby Griffith of Booneville; brothers and sisters, Nicky Cartwright (Dianne), Patilda Cartwright Maness (Keith) all of Booneville; Renita Walker (Hugh) of Senatobia, Mickey Cartwright (Denise), Angie Cartwright Shinar (Shawn) of Corinth; Bobby's daughter, Candy Stewart and her children, Addy and Chase Abner; host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Renzy Lee and Mary Knight Cartwright, Sidney Earl and Junie Brooks Rogers; her parents, John Bell Cartwright and Ruby Rogers Bishop; son, John Wayne Cartwright; nephews, Brian Keith Maness and Corey Allen Raines. Pallbearers will be Tommy Gentry "Wishbone", Lenn Blaylock, Ricky Griffith, Elvis Allred, Bill Swayder "Dollar', Mark Blaylock, David Blaylock and John Larsen. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 11:00 - 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
