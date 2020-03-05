BOONEVILLE -- Eula Mae Cartwright, 90, passed away Wednesday, March 04, 2020, at her residence in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 3:00 PM at First United Methodist Church Booneville. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at at the church. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.

