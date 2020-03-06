Eula Mae Mayo Cartwright, 90, affectionately known as "MeMaw," passed peacefully on March 4, 2020, at her home. She was born to George Clinton and Ida Edna Fugitt Mayo on June 27, 1929, in Prentiss County. She was a graduate of New Site High School and continued her education at Northeast Mississippi Junior College. On December 27, 1948, she married her lifelong sweetheart of 71 years, Travis Junior Cartwright "PePaw." For over forty-five years, Eula Mae and Travis were faithful members of First United Methodist Church. Eula Mae worked her entire life alongside her husband and her best friend. No matter what profession Travis had, she was beside him every step of the way. She always supported him to the fullest. She was an avid bridge player, always enjoyed hosting bridge games at her home. She exemplified the qualities of a true southern lady, including being a wonderful cook and even better hostess. She left a lasting impression on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with many life lessons. She enjoyed every countless moment with her grands and great-grands. They were her world! Visitation will be held 1:00 pm until service time Sunday, March 8, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Booneville, MS. A Celebration of Life will be 3:00 pm, Sunday, March 8, 2020, at First United Methodist Church with Reverend Bobby Hankins and Reverend Tim Sisk officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family left to honor her memory are her husband, Travis Cartwright; son, Gary Cartwright (Marcia) of Booneville; daughter-in-law, Susan Cartwright of Booneville; grandchildren, Emily Faucher (James) of Greensboro, NC; Molly Heathcock (Jason) of Homewood, AL; Shelley Roper (Ryan) of Tupelo, MS; Sally Cartwright of Greensboro, NC; Clint Cartwright (Heather) of Tupelo, MS; and 11 great-grandchildren, Lily, Julia Anne, Mary Katherine, Sadie, Travis, Audrey, Ella, Mae, Madeline, Emmy, and Rebecca. Her special friends and caregivers were Martha Shinault and Ruby Moore both of Booneville. Eula Mae was preceded in death by her son, Travis Terry Cartwright; parents, George Clinton and Ida Edna Mayo; and two siblings, J.P. Mayo and James Harris Mayo. Pallbearers will be Clint Cartwright, James Faucher, Jason Heathcock, Travis Heathcock, and Ryan Roper. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 400 West Church St, Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
