Laura Windham Cartwright, 90, of Booneville passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab in Booneville. She was born March 25, 1929, to Franklin Windham and Ollie Sallie Ann Carpenter Windham. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville, Booneville Women's Club, and the Retired Teachers Association. Mrs. Cartwright's life was supporting her husband in Vocational Education in Prentiss County. She and her husband were instrumental in bringing the Prentiss County Vocational Technical School to fruition. She began her career as a secretary and finished as a business teacher. In later years she wrote for the Banner Independent and several magazines. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 pm Thursday, November 7, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Sisk officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Dr. Clifton Cartwright (Carolyn) of Booneville; her daughter, Christi Allen (Johnny) of Rienzi; three grandchildren, Wesley Cartwright (Carmen), Jessica Allen Morris (Jonethan), and John Allen (Kayla) and five great grandchildren, Avery Cartwright, Laura Kate Morris, Carol Ann Morris, Mary Allen Morris, and Sutton Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merril T. Cartwright, her parents, 15 brothers and sisters, and one great grandson, Judson Lee Allen. Pallbearers will be Johnny Allen, Wesley Cartwright, John Allen, and Jonethan Morris. Memorials may be made to the Merril T. and Laura Cartwright Memorial Scholarship: NEMCC 101 Cunningham Blvd. Booneville, MS, 38829. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
