HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Mildred Cartwright, 88, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at Kirby Pines Rehab in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 with a Visitation for the public 5-8PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Magnolia Gardens in Corinth, MS.

