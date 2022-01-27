Ronnie Lee Cartwright, Sr. (69) passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. He was a member of JNCC. He was a proud veteran of the US Army. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren, playing with Patches (his dog), farming, making sorgum molasses, traveling, doing missionary work, remodeling houses and businesses, watching the horses in the field and tinkering with ol' hooptie (his truck). His favorite quote was, "doubt & pout & do without". Services are 11 am Friday, January 28, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with his sons, Channing and Ronnie II officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Carolina United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thursday, January 27, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Rebecca Nooner Cartwright of Booneville; his sons, Ronnie Cartwright II (Jay) of Shuqualak and Channing Cartwright (Lanie) of Walnut; his step-daughter, Jennifer Scyoc of Walnut; his sister, Brenda Joyce Harrington (Jim) of Tupelo; his brothers, Harrison Cartwright (Barbara) of Tupelo, Charles Cartwright (Mary) of Booneville and Terry Cartwright (Tracy) of Booneville; his grandchildren, Isabelle and Ella Cartwright and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Nettie Cartwright and his brother, James Royce Cartwright. Pallbearers are; Jeff Cartwright, Chuck Cartwright, Evan Cartwright, John Cartwright, Chris Cartwright, Brandon Cartwright, Charles Durham, Chad Bateman and Tommy Wilbanks. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
