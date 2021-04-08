Daisy Elizabeth Carty, 64, passed away Sunday, April 04, 2021, at North MS Med Center in Tupelo. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Carty family.. Services will be on Friday, April, 9th at Associated's Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Friday, 1pm until service time at Magnolia Suite of ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME..

