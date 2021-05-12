Thelma "Dot" Myhand Carver, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Longwood Nursing Facility in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at East Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

