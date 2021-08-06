William E. "Bill" Carwile, 67, passed away July 30, 2021 in Missouri. He loved riding Harley bikes, Jesus Christ, and his family. Bill loved his country and served as a sergeant in the military. Bill is survived by his brothers, Leighton Hudson(Dianne) of Horn Lake, MS, Collins Hudson(Sharon) of Southaven, MS, and Loyd Hudson(Mary) of Germantown, TN; 13 nieces and nephews; fiance, Diane; grandchildren, Brittany Parker(Chris), Jessica Parker(Patrick), and Angel Beasley(Tyler); great-grandchildren, Camryn Young, Connor Keith, and Zoe Collins; daughters, Tonya Jackson(Matt) and Pamela Carwile. He was preceded in death by his father, William Eddie Carwile; mother, Mary Inez Carwile; sister, Mary Lawanda Marite; and brother, Tommy Kelly Hudson. Graveside Service will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Thaxton Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Inmon officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Matthew Jackson, Chris Hegwood, Patrick Dixon, Tyler Priest, Kevin Hudson, and Greg Hudson. Visitation will be Saturday, August 7th 1PM-2:30PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
