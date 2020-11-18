Stephen Arlin Carwyle, 50, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on Friday, November 20 at 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20 from 12 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Enterprise Cemetery.

