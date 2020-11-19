Stephen Arlin Carwyle, 50, resident of Ripley and former resident of Union County, died unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Funeral Services remembering the life of Steve will be at 2 PM Friday, November 20 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Burial will follow in Enterprise Cemetery in Union County. Steve was born March 7, 1970 in New Albany, the son of the late James Arlin Carwyle and Avis Frazier Price. He received his education in the West Union Public School System and was employed in the manufacturing industry throughout his life. A Christian, Steve will be remembered for his love of the outdoors which included, fishing, "scrappin", hunting and mud riding. Attending local wrestling events, afternoon refreshments and "pickin" on family were favorite pastimes. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Survivors include four children, Samantha Carwyle (Chase) of Ecru, Dustin Carwyle (Sophie), Tyler Carwyle and Brandon Carwyle (Emilie), all of Myrtle, six grandchildren and a special friend, Nellie Bracken of Ripley. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Steve's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com. (662)539-7000
