George Casmus Big Creek - George Edward Casmus, 74, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Baptist Hospital, Oxford. He was born November 8, 1945 in Mobile, AL to Leon and Merlene Walker. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army and earned numerous medals including the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He retired from the United States Postal Service. After retirement, he volunteered his time to serve at several law enforcement agencies. He was an active member of Houston, First Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed woodworking, playing golf and helping out on different community projects. He was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan, Roll Tide, and spending time with his family. Services will be 11 AM Friday at Houston, First Pentecostal Church with Bro. Kenneth Wilson and Bro. Paul Brassfield officiating. Private family burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Casmus of Big Creek; two sons, Justin Casmus of Big Creek and Rodger Casmus (Nichelle) of St. Charles, MO; two sisters, Jean Jaynes and Linda Pyle both of Columbus; one brother, Jimbo Garner (Bonnie) of Gordo, AL; two grandchildren, Everleigh Casmus and one due in December. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Earl Garner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Chapter 26, Calhoun City, MS. Visitation will be 10 - 11 Friday at the Church. For online condolences and registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
