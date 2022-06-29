Frank Carson Castles, Jr passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 20, 2022 in Lakeside, Montana while contributing his time and skills to Mission Builders International where he had been a longtime Board member and contributor, doing what he loved. Born December 31, 1946, in Starkville, MS, Frank was an avid Mississippi State fan. He served overseas as a Navy Seabee during the Vietnam War. After returning to the States, he enrolled in Mississippi State University earning a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering. He owned a Civil Engineering firm in both Tupelo and Saltillo, MS before serving as the Associate City Engineer for Kalispell, Montana. A loving family man, Frank was known affectionately as Big Daddy. He was strong in his Christian faith and passed those values down, along with his love for the outdoors and fishing. He and his wife, Relda enjoyed life to the fullest, taking many trips to Montana and Israel where they shared their faith and spiritual gifts, resulting in many adventures and wonderful memories made. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Relda Castles of Oxford, MS, three children, Kenny Castles (Donna) of Tupelo, Darlene Castles of Saltillo and Robby Castles of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren, Kyle Castles (Lauren) of Franklin, TN, Caitlyn Dulaney (Hunter) of Tuscaloosa, AL, Joshua Vandyke (Vanessa) of Guntown, MS, Chandler Castles (Cheyenne) of Guntown, MS, Zoe Melton of Tupelo and Dakota Melton of Tupelo; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, Hugh Castles (Rosa) of Arkansas, David Castles (Debbie) of Tupelo and one sister, Peggy Groves of Pass Christian, MS. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Carson and Iris Castles of Starkville, MS and by his youngest daughter, Ruby Michelle (Shelle) Castles Melton of Tupelo. Service celebrating Frank's life will take place at 1 PM Friday, July 1, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. David Ball officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30AM -Service time on Friday Only. Pallbearers will be Joshua Vandyke, Kyle Castles, Chandler Castles, Hunter Dulaney, Hugh Castles, and David Castles. Flowers are welcome or memorials can be made to Mission Builders International at 430 Blacktail Rd, Lakeside, MT 59922 or Fields of Wheat PO Box 729, Middlefield, OH 44062
