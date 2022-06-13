Margaret Estell Castro went to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 11, 2022. She was born February 29, 1952 to the late Louis Earl Brown and Nettie Sue Franks. In April 1983 Margaret met and fell in love with her husband Ken Castro of 39 years. She and Ken raised two children, son, Larry Tutor and daughter, Tara Miller. She always took pride in her family and especially her eight grandchildren, Seth and Tyler Jones, Everett, Stanlee and Kelton Tutor, Ashton Miller, Megan Byrd and Jada Miller and her three great grandchildren. She loved children and spent the last 10 years of her career teaching pre-school, kindergarten math at the Tupelo Children's House Montessori School, where she was known and loved as their Ms. Maggie. She also was an active member of Lakeview Baptist Church and loved her church family and Pastor Rob Garland. She not only leaves behind her husband, Ken Castro, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, but also 4 sisters, Frankie McGregor, Marcia Brown, Tammy McAnally and April Vernon, 2 brothers.David Huggins and Stanley Garrett, and a very special friend of 40 plus years, Debbie Munn. She has one brother, Jimmy Williams waiting with open arms at Heavens door. A graveside service will be at 2:00pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Guinn Cemetery. Bro. Rob Garland will officiate. Burial will be in the Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be her six grandsons.
