Ella Mae Tisdale Catchings, 81, peacefully passed from this Earthly Home of Life, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo, in order to enter into her Home of Glory. She was born August 21, 1939, to the Late Jesse Gillon & Ethel Lou Hadley Armstong. She was a member of Miracle Revival Center Holiness Church, attended West Amory High School. She loved & enjoyed watching the ball games, (The LA Lakers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Mississippi State. She also enjoyed reading, studying the Holy Bible, and watching Christian programs on TV. She loved her church family and served as the church secretary for many years. She was one of the Mother's of the Church. At one time she was out in the world, but when the Lord called her in, she truly gave it her all. A Homegoing Graveside Memorial Service Honoring Sister & Mother Catchings Life was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Masonic Cemetery with her beloved Bishop Keith Tisdale officiated. Visitation will be from 3 to 5:00 p.m. and the family hour from 5 to 6:00 p.m. at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel today. Darden & Sons Funeral home is in charge of the final arrangements. She is survived by three sons, Thedrick (Linda) Tisdale of Amory, Bishop Keith (Rachel) Tisdale of Meridian, and Luther (Dieon) Catchings of Marurletta, CA; three daughters, Cynthia Ann Tisdale of Lawrenceville, GA, VIckie (Mike) Williams of Jackson, and Vivian (Robert) Pargo of Amory; two sisters, Bishop Corrine Shumpert of Amory, and Louise Northington of Mt. Zion, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Catchings, three brothers, Robert Johnson, Jr, William Henry "Moon Shine" Reed and Theodes Gillion, Sr, two sisters, Katherene Gillon Hill and Jessie Gillon Moore; Ellis Catchings, Jr, and Paulette Tisdale
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.