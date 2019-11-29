David Julian (D.J.) Cates surrounded by his family was called home by his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, after a long fought and courageous battle at the age of 37 at UMMC Hospital in Jackson, MS. Through his big beautiful smile and never meeting a stranger; it was evident that he made a lasting legacy and impact on everyone he met during his short time on this earth. D.J. was a volunteer firefighter for the Troy Fire Department because his lifelong dream was to be a full time firefighter. D.J. was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, watching football, baseball, and Chicago Fire on TV. He is survived by his wife, Candie Cates; his parents, Julian and Barbara Cates; his sister, Carrie Ann Cates and his brother, Brad Cates. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George Cates, Gwendolyn Sledge, Rex and Corrine Herndon, and Opalene and Felix Garrett. Services will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bishop Jed Thorderson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brad Cates, Jr., Zachary Stegall, Rocky Henderson, Chris McKissacy, Mickey Ward, and Mitch McKissacy. Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 5-8PM and Sunday, December 1, 12PM until service time.
