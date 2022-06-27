Rebecca O'rene Cates Mattox, 90, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born April 6, 1932 in Frankfort, Kentucky. She is the daughter of Wilbur and Henrietta Japs. After graduating high school in Louisville, Kentucky she earned her Bachelor's from Bethesda University. She retired after 25 years from North Mississippi Medical Center Medical Records department. Before her health no longer allowed, she was a dedicated and active member of First Baptist Church of Tupelo. She especially enjoyed being involved in various ministries. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, birdwatching, but what she loved most was her family. Rebecca was survived by her son, Robert Cates and his wife, Amy, of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Josh Cates, Anna Beth Cates, and Matt Cates all of Tupelo; one great-granddaughter, Addy Grace Cates; step-children, Steve Mattox and his wife, Mary Catherine of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and David Mattox of Tupelo; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, James Richard "Buddy" Cates; and second husband, James E. Mattox. A private family graveside service will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Lee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hope Family Ministries, 7554 Mattox St., Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.PeguesFuneralHome.com.
