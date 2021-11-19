Toxie Lee Thompson Cates, 89, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, November 18, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. Toxie Lee was born to John and Nellie Nichols Thompson on October 15, 1932, the 11 th of 12 silbings. Toxie grew up poor. Her childhood caused her to always be thankful for life's blessings, and to always help those less fortunate. Toxie worked all her life, mostly at sewing factories, including Reed's Manufacturing in Tupelo. She and her husband, Earnest Cates, owned Cates Grocery in the Shiloh Community. Toxie was also the caregiver for her mother, Maw Nell, for many years until her death in 2000. Toxie married Earnest Cates on February 14, 1947. They had two children, Phillip "Kato" and Janice. Toxie's greatest treasures on this earth were her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Her family was her everything. Her children chose to live on each side of her on Cates Hill in the Shiloh Community. She was Maw Toxie to not only her grandchildren, but to other community children as well. She loved to joke and tell funny stories. She especially loved being called Foxie Toxie by those who loved her and knew her best. Toxie was a life-long member of Shiloh Community Church, where she loved to pass out bubble gum and candy to the children every Sunday morning. She loved all animals, especially her favorite companions, Duncan, Penny, and Maggie. Her favorite hobbies were traveling to the Smoky Mountains, the Florida beaches, and out West with her family, yard sales, thrift stores, sewing, working in the garden and yard, listening to the radio, especially Elvis, Dolly, and Alan Jackson, but most of all, spending time with her family. Toxie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and 11 siblings, Orville Thompson, Dewey Thompson, Shirley Rose Wooldridge, Zannie Pearl Wallis, Elwanda Jones Cook, all of Mantachie, Mary Nell Harris of Mooreville, and Etoy Magers of Birmingham, AL, and 4 infants, and two son-in-laws, Paul Johnson and David Whitmon, both of Mantachie. Survivors include her children, Janice Whitmon and Phillip "Kato" Cates, both of Mantachie. Five grandchildren: Darren "Big D" Johnson (Angie), Chris Johnson (Lori); Brandi Bishop ( Joe), Sherry Thompson, and Phillip "Kato" Cates Jr. (Holly), all of Mantachie. 12 great grandchildren, Lindsey Groome (Thomas), Kacy Cantrell (Chad), Karley Miller (Ryan), Kaley Cummings (Danzel), Rusty Thompson, Logan Johnson (Allison), Campbell Allred (Alex), Sara Beth Thompson, Jana Cate Thompson, Preston Bishop, Cade Thompson, and Kendall Bishop. 9 great- great grandchildren, Payton Cantrell, Ailey Cantrell, Charleigh Cantrell, Kai Miller, Max Miller, Emi Tox Miller, Lainey Grace Johnson, Jayce Allred, and John Thomas Groome. Two "adopted" grandchildren, Brooke Wood and John Curtis DeVaughn. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Shiloh Community Church. Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Shiloh Community Church. Those in charge of services will be Bro. Ronnie Hill, John Curtis DeVaughn, Cade Thompson, and Sherry Thompson. Burial will be in Mantachie Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers are: Philip "Kato" Cates, Logan Johnson, Rusty Thompson, Preston Bishop, Cade Thompson, Thomas Groome, Ryan Miller, Danzel Cummings, Chad Cantrell, Payton Cantrell, and Alex Allred. In Lieu of flowers, monetary gifts may be made to Countrywood Manor Assisted Living in Mantachie, or to Sanctuary Hospice Thrift Store in Tupelo. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
