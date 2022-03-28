Kenneth Cathcart

Kenneth E. Cathcart, age 82, of Rogersville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, March 28th from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Tuesday, March 29th at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel with Brother Waylan Hill officiating. Burial will be at New Chapel Cemetery in Tupelo, Mississippi. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Vivian Cathcart; sister, Nora Swindel, Jean Timmons,, and Geraldine Loden; son, Chris Hooper; grandson, Dustin Tays. Survivors are his children, Ken Cathcart, Jr., Marquita Cathcart, Pristina Haddock (Randal), and Shannon Tays (Troy); best friend and brother, Charles Richey (Jeanie); 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Ken was retired with Champion International having worked for 32 years and was a member of First Church of God in Rogersville. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

