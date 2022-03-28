Kenneth E. Cathcart, age 82, of Rogersville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, March 28th from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Tuesday, March 29th at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel with Brother Waylan Hill officiating. Burial will be at New Chapel Cemetery in Tupelo, Mississippi. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Vivian Cathcart; sister, Nora Swindel, Jean Timmons,, and Geraldine Loden; son, Chris Hooper; grandson, Dustin Tays. Survivors are his children, Ken Cathcart, Jr., Marquita Cathcart, Pristina Haddock (Randal), and Shannon Tays (Troy); best friend and brother, Charles Richey (Jeanie); 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Ken was retired with Champion International having worked for 32 years and was a member of First Church of God in Rogersville. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.