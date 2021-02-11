Bobbie Jean Catledge, 85, passed away Monday, February 01, 2021, at Baptist Calhoun Hospital in Calhoun City, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 3:30 PM at Houston City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM at Houston City Cemetery. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery.

