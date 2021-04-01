Brenda Catledge French, 61, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Houston City Cemetery. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery.

