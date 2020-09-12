Mary Valentine Catron, 84, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born to the late Sophrona Elizabeth and Preston Maples Valentine on July 3, 1936, in Newport, Tennessee. Mary graduated from Cocke County High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, Tennessee. She later obtained her Master of Science degree in Guidance and Counseling at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. While at Carson Newman she met the late Roger Carden Catron whom she married in 1958. Mary and Roger lived in Newport for 23 years before relocating to Memphis and then to Tupelo. Mary spent close to 40 years working in the public school system teaching and counseling students of all ages. After her retirement, volunteering in the community was simply a way of life for Mary. She served at the Salvation Army Thanksgiving meals and luncheons, read to children at Carver Elementary School and worked in the bookstore at the Lee County Library. She also volunteered at the former Gardner-Simmons Home for girls, where she was a member of the board. She gave of her time at the North Mississippi Medical Center, as well as the Tree of Life Clinic. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mary never met a stranger and loved to have a good time. Her neighbors in Highland Circle were particularly dear to her heart. She loved traveling, reading, and supporting the Tennessee Lady Vols and Coach Pat Summit. Her friends and family especially appreciated her ability to listen and give sound advice. Her wisdom, love of life, and enjoyment of every day brought joy to all who knew her. She considered her two daughters to be her greatest accomplishments. Mary is survived by two children, Sarah Elizabeth Catron Stephenson (Ed) of Franklin, Tennessee and Julia Caroline Catron Thompson (Fulton) of Tupelo; and her grandchildren, Robert Preston Thompson and Caroline Elizabeth Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Roger Catron, in 1998; her special friend, Jack Reed, Sr. in 2016; and her siblings, Dorothy Valentine, John McGaha and Mable McGaha Haynes. Services honoring Mary's life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Jim Yates officiating. Visitation will be 2:30 until 4 p.m. Wednesday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, in Union Cemetery in Newport, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lee County Library, 219 Madison Street, Tupelo, Miss. 38804, or to Calvary Baptist Church, 501 Main Street, Tupelo, Miss. 38804 The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Traceway Retirement Community, Countrywood Manor, and Diversicare of Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
