Korey Denzell Causey, son of Timothy (Givinia) Causey and Akeisha Corrie was born on January 19, 1993 in Tupelo, MS. He departed his life Monday, August 17, 2020 in Memphis, TN. He gave his life to Christ at the age of nine and joined Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in Baldwyn, MS, where he actively participated as a youth. Korey spent many happy summers and weekends riding his four-wheeler and soaking up nature. A country boy in his own right, Korey enjoyed spending time with his family and eating his great grandmother's desserts. His great grandmother played a vital role in his upbringing and instilled in him qualities he would never lose. Dedicated and loyal to anyone who had the pleasure to call him a friend, Korey had a quiet, loving disposition that allowed him to create life-long friendships. He went on to graduate from Germantown High School (Memphis, TN) in 2012 and joined the United States Navy in 2013. He served his country for four years and resided in San Diego, California until November 2019 before moving back to Memphis, TN. On August 17, 2020, God called Korey to his eternal home leaving behind a legacy of love. His memory will be cherished forever by his loving parents, Timothy (Givinia) Causey & Akeisha Corrie; His wife: Brittany Teague-Causey; Sisters: Cora Causey, Destenee & Uniqueka Causey; Grandmothers: Betty Taylor & Darlene Warren; Great Grandmothers: Martha Hammons & Daphney Varela; Grandfathers: Willie (Patricia) Sampson & Duane (Barbara) Warren; Uncles: Jonathan (Sonya) Hawkins, Chris (Arrisha) Sampson, Eddie Corrie, Darin Corrie, Scott Varela, Calvin Warren & Aaron Frier; Aunts: Robyn Taylor, Shena (Rick) Sorrell, Jessie Nevels, Bridgette Warren, Tawan (Peyton) Marbury, Kimberly Smith; Special Niece: Kali Johnson, and a host of family and friends that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, the late John Hammons "Big Daddy" who also held a special place in heart. Visitation (Walk-Thru)will be Saturday, August, 22, 2020 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 3-5 P.M. and services will be Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Spring Hill M. B. Church in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
