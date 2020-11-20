Austin Terell Cauthern, 25, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Marion County, Alabama. He was born September 5, 1995, in Tupelo, to Clarence Timothy and Vernecial Ann Fields Cauthern. He was a standout football player at IAHS. He enjoyed music and was an avid dog lover. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include his parents, Tim and Vernecial "Nikki" Cauthern of Fulton; one daughter, Lilli Kate Cauthern; one sister, Miesha Ariel Cauthern; two nephews, Ashton Shumpert and Noah Shumpert; several uncles, aunts, and other family members. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Sunday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Cauthern family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
