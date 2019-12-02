Bonnie B. Caviness, 91, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, Mississippi. He was born on October 22, 1928 to Luther and Sophia Isabelle Clemmer Caviness in Tippah County, Mississippi. He graduated from Ripley High School in 1948. Bonnie was a lifelong Presbyterian and a faithful member of New Prospect Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and an Elder, a Sunday School Teacher, and Lay Preacher for Presbetery of St. Andrew. He owned and operated small businesses and worked as a machinery technician for Blue Bell where he retired with thirty-four years of service. For twenty years he served as the City of Ripley Alderman-at-Large. Serving his community was a favorite passion. By special proclamation the Mayor's office named June 5, 2013 as Bonnie Caviness Day. His greatest pleasure in life was his precious family. He and Nellie Henson Caviness were married fifty-two years at the time of her death on June 2, 2007. They were blessed with five loving children and their extended families. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Ripley Presbyterian Church with Rev. William Connolly , Rev. Jody Hill and Dr. Charles Holland officiating. Burial will follow in New Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 7:00 A.M. until service time at the Ripley Presbyterian Church. Bonnie is survived by three sons, Doyle Caviness (Karen) of New Albany; Dale Caviness (Lynn) of Southaven; Dean Caviness (Leslie) of Ripley; two daughters, Rhonda Caviness Bailey and Tammy Miller (Jim) both of Ripley; one sister, Janith Pennington (John) of Oakland, Tennessee; fifteen grandchildren, Leslie Caviness Wilbanks, Bryan Caviness, Zane Caviness, Betsey Caviness Miller, Joseph Caviness, Katie Caviness Hodges, Ronnie McCafferty, Mary Alan Bailey, Sara Miller Roberts, Nathan Miller, Mia Caviness, Will Caviness, Holly Hawkins, Emily Traywick, Daniel Traywick; twenty-five great-grandchildren; a special friend, Becky Smith of Ripley. One sister-in-law, Lois Goudy Caviness of PA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Henson Caviness, his parents and five brothers. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Bryan Caviness, Ronnie McCafferty, Joseph Caviness, Zane Caviness, Nathan Miller, Will Caviness. Honorary pallbearers will be Deacons and Elders of New Prospect Presbyterian Church and the Mayor and current and past members of the Board of Alderman of the City of Ripley. Memorials in memory of Bonnie can be made to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Ave., Memphis, Tennessee 38103 or New Prospect Presbyterian Church, 152 Dumas Rd., Ripley, MS 38663 Expressions of sympathy for the Caviness family may be made to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
