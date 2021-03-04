Melva Lois Goudy Caviness ("Lois"), 95, formerly of Ripley, Mississippi and Germantown, Tennessee, died Sunday, February 28, at Elmcroft Senior Living in State College, Pennsylvania. Lois, a long-time member of Farmington Presbyterian Church in Germantown, was a Sears retiree, an avid gardener, and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the daughter of Herman and Lura Lee Nutt Goudy of Blue Mountain, Mississippi. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Cletus A. Caviness, also of Ripley and Germantown; her son, Albert Wayne Caviness, and daughter-in-law, Linda Pedigo Caviness; and her siblings, including her sister, Mildred Louise Goudy Mask. Lois is survived by three grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer and Thomas Jacobs of State College, Pennsylvania; Luther Caviness and Meghan Duffy of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Juliet Caviness and Jesse Fruchter of Madison, Wisconsin; and five great-grandchildren. Lois is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, Jan and John Pennington; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews also survive. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Tippah Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bill Connolly officiating. Visitation will be March 6, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Condolences for the Caviness family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
