Rebecca Ann Harris Cayson, 76, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born September 12, 1945 to the late Guy Harris and the late Audrey Harris. Background information will be posted on www.senterfuneraldirectors.com Services will be 10:00 am on Friday February 25, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 Thursday February 24, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Belmont City Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Gary D. Cayson; son, Duane (Melissa) Cayson; daughter, Kaysie (John David Beane) Beard; grandchildren: Cody Cayson, Cayson Beard, Braley Jo Beard, John Tyler Beane Preceded in death by her parents and infant son. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

