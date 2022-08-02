Gary Don Cayson, 73, passed away Monday, August 1st, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 18, 1949, to the late Joe and Carrie Burleson Cayson. He was a graduate of IAHS in 1968 and attended IJC. He was a proud Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 51. He was a faithful member of East Fulton Baptist Church. He retired from B&B Concrete after 42 years, as the most dedicated employee. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandkids doing what they loved to do. Services will be Thursday August 4th, 2022, at 11:00 at Senter Funeral Home with David Brevard and Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Belmont City Cemetery. He was the proud father of son, Duane (Melissa) Cayson; daughter, Kaysie (John David Beane) Beard; grandchildren: Clay and Cody Cayson, Cayson Beard, Braley Jo Beard, John Tyler Beane, and Kylee King; sisters: Martha (Tommy) Weatherford, Patti (Jimmy) Hannon; brother Mike (Kathryn) Cayson; niece Emily (Will) Mize; great niece EK. Preceded in death by his wife, Becky Cayson, an infant son, and his parents. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
