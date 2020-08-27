James Bruce "Jimmy" Cayson, at age 74, realized the promises of his strong faith in God and his word and met his Creator on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Jimmy was born in New Albany on April 30, 1946 to the late James Winford Cayson and Imogene Bruce Cayson. He lived in Sherman until 3rd grade when the family moved to Tupelo. Jimmy graduated from Tupelo High School in 1964 and attended IJC. He joined the U. S. Army and served in Germany and stateside during the Vietnam Conflict. His role included being the attaché for an Army General as well as serving in the Reserve after active service. Jimmy married the most beautiful girl in the world, Linda Kaye Riley of Nettleton, on Oct. 25, 1968, a marriage of almost 52 years at his death. He and Kaye made Nettleton their home and their heart until this day. Jimmy spent much of his life in the business world. He and Kaye owned Cayson's, Inc., a clothing store in downtown for 25 years. He was an Agent and Financial Advisor for Farm Bureau for 15 years. A patriotic American and a greatly involved man in civic responsibility, Jimmy was former President of the Nettleton Lion's Club, a leader in the Nettleton Horse Show, President of the Nettleton Schools Booster Club, former School Board member, and the sports announcer for the Nettleton Tigers football team for over 30 years. He and his wife Kaye were co-founders of God's House of Hope, a stellar drug rehabilitation program headquartered in Nettleton. He was the financial advisor and teacher at God's House of Hope. God was central in his life. He was a co-founder of Crosspointe Fellowship Church and was chairman of the board at his death. He taught Sunday school there and was formerly a longtime active member of the Nettleton United Methodist Church. Jimmy's life was always purpose-filled, with encouraging words for young people, a devoted love for family-his wife, daughters and their families. "Poppy" dearly loved, followed and mentored his grandchildren. A man of enormous wisdom, Jimmy cut a wide path for God, country, community and family. He will be sorely missed. A service of celebration in Word and Song will be at 2 PM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Crosspointe Fellowship Church on Metts Road in Nettleton with Bro. Tommy Ray Dabbs and Bro. Scott Carter officiating. Private burial will be in the New Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Saturday at Crosspointe Fellowship. The family sincerely requests that you wear your mask at the celebration. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their longtime friends. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kaye Cayson, and his two daughters, Teresa Swain (David), and Jennifer Sprayberry (David), both of Nettleton, MS; five grandchildren, Ashley Henson (Tyler) of Nettleton, Anna Bostick (Cole) of Horn Lake, Colby Sprayberry (Millie), Colin Sprayberry (Friend Sadie), and Caleb Sprayberry (Friend Stormy), all of Nettleton; two greatgrandchildren, Eli and Ethan Henson with Baby Bostick coming in February; a sister, Patsy Harris of Tupelo; a niece, Abby Barnes (Donovan) of Nettleton; three aunts, Jenny Lynn Johnson, Quana Winders, and Virginia Bates, all of Tupelo; one uncle, MC Cayson (Doris); and one great-nephew, McCaleb Lishman. Pallbearers will be Colby Sprayberry, Colin Sprayberry, and Caleb Sprayberry, Tyler Henson, Cole Bostick, Stevie Humble, Benny Mack Waddle, and McCaleb Lishman. Honorary pallbearers will be the Coffee Club: Leon Pettigrew, Larry Alred, Jimmy Dickerson, Richard Hawkins, Ricky Jones, Wade Holley, Carroll Pettigrew, Fred Pettigrew, Ronnie Harrison and Glenn Ricks, the class of Tupelo High School 1964-1965, and God's House of Hope. Memorials may be made to God's House of Hope, P. O. Box 393, Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
82°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 5:45 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.