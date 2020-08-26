NETTLETON -- Jimmy Cayson, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 2 PM at Crosspointe Fellowship Nettleton. Visitation will be on Saturday Noon - service time only at at the church. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.