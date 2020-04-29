GREENWOOD, MS -- Henry Chairs, 69, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at US Hwy 49 in Glendora, MS. Services will be on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at McLaurin Memorial gardens. Visitation will be on Friday, May 1, 2020 from noon to 1 p.m. at McLaurin Memorial Gardens.

