Johnnie Russell Chambers, 81, began his new life in Heaven on Monday, May 24, 2021. Born on February 20, 1940, in Amory, MS, he was a son of the late Robert Alex Chambers, Sr., and Hattie Simmons Chambers. Johnnie grew up in Amory in a large family with six siblings. He went to work at a young age and was a great provider for his family. He worked as a truck driver for his entire career for several companies out of Tupelo, Mississippi. He was a hardworking and giving family man who devoted his life to caring for them. During his lifetime, God blessed him with four children, several grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. He loved God and was a member of Tilden Church of Christ. In his free time, he liked to do all things outdoors. He especially liked to exercise, walking many the miles through the years. He had several friends he was blessed with and they enjoyed being outside, just visiting. He loved to tell jokes and listen to music, especially Gospel and Country. He was an Old Miss Rebel through and through. He was very proud of his children, his large family and how they had accomplished so much in life. His family feels blessed to have had such a wonderful dad and pawpaw. All the wonderful memories created through the years will be cherished for generations to come. Left behind to treasure his memories are his daughters, Jan Crowe (Nick), MillPort, Al, Joan Hopkins (Wesley), Amory; sons, Terry Chambers, MillPort, Al, and Mark Chambers, Amory, MS; grandchildren, Dawn Hudson, Noah Shackelford, Nick Chambers, Hali Hoffpauer, Randy Pannell, Christie Pannell, Rusty Pannell, Bradley Pannell, Summer Clark, Chris Chambers, Alex Chambers, and Kya Chambers; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Robert "Junior" Chambers (Mable), Hatley, MS; brother-in-law, Thomas Pierce, Smithville, a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hattie Chambers; sisters, Mildred, Audrey, Sue and Opal. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Riggan Cemetery in Splunge, MS, with Pallbearers being his grandsons. Visitation for friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 pm until the service hour.
