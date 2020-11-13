Larry Nobe Chambers, 67, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was a lifelong carpenter. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Services will be at 2:00pm Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Randy Clark and Bro. Tommy Inmon will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-Sisters-Linda Keith (Larry), Ruth Clark (Tony) and Joann Anderson (Randy); caregivers-Red and AJ Keith; children-Melissa, Roy Dean and Stephanie Chambers; grandchildren-Kyle and Ashley Florez, Troy Dean Chambers, Patrick Chambers and Shane Puckett; brother-in-law-Paul Clark. Preceded in death by-parents-Nobe and Vida Mae Chambers; brother-Tommy Chambers; sister-Jane Clark and Grandson-Will Puckett. Pallbearers-Red Keith, Zack Keith, Kevin Clark, Chad Johnson, Ben Hill and Cody Keith; honorary-Bobby Chambers and Paul Wayne Rowe. visitation-12:00pm until service time Sunday, November 15, 2020 Spud Max was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his two great-great-nephews Remi and Brenden Keith.
