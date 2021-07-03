Nikki T. Pearce Chambers 48, was born August 19, 1972 unto Willie and Luberta Pearce . She passed away on Thursday, June 24, at her home in Baldwyn, MS. She was a loving wife, sports mom and grandmother. She was known for her sweet spirit and beautiful smile and strong faith, she will truly be missed by family and friends. Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Coach Kerry Chambers ,her Father Willie B. Pearce, three sons, Aramis Pearce of Spokane Washington, father of Kaylani Pearce affectionally known by her grandmother as (tootie fruity.) Kobe Chambers of Tupelo Ms, father of Laylani (toote) & Ly'onn ( granny man) Chambers, Madison (Daughter in Law). Eric Chambers, Father of Eric (EJ) and Jamison (brother) and his wife Tenisha Chambers all of Belden, Ms. Loving brother Yatta (Ken) Pearce, father of Roman, Kendalyn, True Pearce. Her sister Shaquita Reid mother of Chris Reid. Takelia Hopkins (God Sister) mother of Semaj and Caleb Hopkins. Special Mother in Law Virginia Mcgee and Father in Law David Mcgee AKA THE BIP, of Pearl Ms. Loving Brother in law, Dr. Michael & Lizzy Chambers of Daytona Beach, Florida, parents of Nicholas, Nikia, Shawn, Aja Chambers of Tupelo Ms. Loving Brother in Law Darrel & Marion Mcgee of Fayetteville North Carolina, parents of Dominque and DJ Mcgee. Loving Sister in Law Kim & her husband Bryan Graham parents of Braden Graham of Pearl, MS. A special friend Tiny, also, a host of uncles and aunties, she was preceded in death by her loving mother Luberta and her loving grandparents Bishop Ollie & Luella Robin. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 4-6 P.M. in Baldwyn, MS. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 6, at 11:30 A.M. at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Tupelo, MS. Burial will be in the Mt Moriah Cemetery in Guntown, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
