Blanche Olene Turner Chamblee passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday October 22, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born on October 13, 1931 to the late Delbert Turner Sr. and Eunie Cox Turner. She graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1950 where she was selected Most Athletic. She married Marvin Chamblee on August 12, 1965 and celebrated 56 years of marriage. She enjoyed being a homemaker, raising three sons, and was an outstanding cook. She was faithful to the Lord her whole life and was a member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ for 48 years. Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. Sam Carpenter, Bobby Cleveland, and George Barerra will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service time. Private burial will be in the Itawamba Memorial Gardens in Fulton. She is survived by her husband Marvin Chamblee of Hatley; three sons, Donny McKay (Wanda) of Tupelo, Dennis McKay of Hatley, and Daren Chamblee (Andrea) of Murfreesboro, TN; brother Delbert Turner Jr. (Mary Ann) of Searcy, AR; sister Sarah Turner Swindle (Paul) of Florence, AL; five grandchildren Hollie McKay Bowlin (John) of Tupelo, Bryce McKay of Hernando, Alyson Chamblee, Cameron Chamblee, Brookelyn Chamblee of Murfreesboro TN and David Sumrall (Rose) of Alexandria, VA; two great grandchildren Mary Robbins Bowlin and Rosie McKay Bowlin of Tupelo, many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by one nephew Timothy Swindle, father Delbert Turner Sr, and mother Eunie Turner.
