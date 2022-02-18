Hatley- Marvin Edward Chamblee passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, Ms. He was born on November 7, 1933 to the late Marshall Chamblee and Ninnie Lou Tubb Chamblee. He graduated from Tremont High School in 1951 and served in the US Army from January 1956 till December 1957. He married Blanche Turner Chamblee on August 12, 1965 and celebrated 56 years of marriage. He enjoyed working in Waukegan, IL at Johns Manville, Tupelo, MS at Daybrite Lighting, Muscle Shoals, Al at Reynolds Metal, Tupelo, MS at Penn Tire and Amory, MS at Fabri Valve. He enjoyed working with his hands especially on cars doing auto body work. Marvin was active in the community serving as an early member of the Town of Hatley Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Board of Alderman for many years. He was faithful to the Lord and was a member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ for 48 years. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Sam Carpenter, Bobby Cleveland, and George Barrera officiating. Private family burial will in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. He is survived by three sons, Daren Chamblee (Andrea) of Murfreesboro, TN, Dennis McKay of Hatley, and Donny McKay (Wanda) of Tupelo; sister-in-law Sydnie Chamblee of Amory and Sue Chamblee of Fulton; five grandchildren Hollie McKay Bowlin (John) of Tupelo, Bryce McKay of Hernando, Alyson Chamblee, Cameron Chamblee, and Brookelyn Chamblee of Murfreesboro TN and David Sumrall (Rose) of Alexandria, VA; three great grandchildren Mary Robbins Bowlin and Rosie McKay Bowlin of Tupelo, and Callahan Sumrall of Alexandria, VA; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche Chamblee, his parents, Marshall and Ninnie Lou Chamblee, two sisters Mary Lee Duvall and Willie Faye Lindsey, two brothers Joe Douglas Chamblee and Charles Porter Chamblee, grandparents Charles P and Lennie Lee Chamblee, Porter and Mollie Tubb. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
