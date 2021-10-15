George Darrell Chance, 73, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Care Center of Aberdeen. He was born on November 9, 1947 in Monroe County to George Silas and Joyce Webster Chance. A lifelong resident of Barthatchie, he attended school at Hamilton. He married the former Barbara Sue Pennington. He worked for Chromolox in Vernon, AL for over 30 years and for Kinder Morgan in Amory from which he retired. Darrell loved to stay busy working on something or just piddling in his shop. He was a member of Sulphur Springs Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Joe Nettles officiating. Burial will follow in the Egger Cemetery. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Darrell Chance (Carolyn) of Hamilton and Jason Craig Chance of Amory; one daughter, Cynthia Dawn Dahlem (Greg) of Little Rock, AR; one brother, Edwin Chance (Elaine) of Hamilton; two sisters, Diane Frazier of Hamilton and June Chance of Ocean Springs; grandchildren, Amy Cooley (Glenn), Anthony Brown, Amanda Brown, Chance Dahlem, and Ty Dahlem; great grandchildren, Kolton Kelly, Kaitlyn and McKenna Brown, and Lucas Wise; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Pallbearers will be Keith Box, Glenn Box, Mike Byrd, Allen Taylor, Michael Robinson, and Mark Cordeiro. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
