HOUSTON, MS -- Bessie L. Chandler, 72, passed away Sunday, August 04, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Alpha and Omega Ministries in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS.. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements..

