Betty Chandler, 76, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family in Tupelo,MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 at Pine Grove Church Cemetery, Fulton ,MS.. Visitation will be on Walk-Through Viewing will be 3:00 until 5:00 on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.

