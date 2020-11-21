Billy G. Chandler, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday November 20, 2020 at his home in Oxford, MS. He was born February 4, 1933 in Webster County, MS to Granville Carl Chandler and Ora Lee Wright Chandler. He was an Army Corporal in the Korean War and a lifelong member of the Masons. He was highly respected as a professional leader in the Furniture Industry. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years; Bonnie Sue Hendrix Chandler of Oxford, three children; Gary (Joni) Chandler Sr., of Tupelo, Sharon (Eddie) Chandler McDaniel of Oxford, Mack (Carla) Chandler of Jamestown, NC, his brother; Charles (Nell) Chandler of Houston, his sister; Judy Chandler Johnson of Shannon, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, his caregivers; Encompass Hospice, Three Rivers and Caring Hearts. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Hugh E. Chandler, Bobby C. Chandler, two sister-in-laws; Sue Cox Chandler, Mary Thompson Chandler, brother-in-law; Larry Johnson and a great nephew; Will Chandler. Funeral Services were held 3:00 PM Sunday 11/22/20 at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Clarkson Cemetery in Webster County, MS. Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora was in charge of all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a care fund for his wife has been set up at Regions Bank in care of; Mrs. Billy Chandler, CA #0071216367. You may go online and sign our guest register or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.ofheupora.com
