BALDWYN -- Bobby Lee Chandler, 59, passed away Friday, May 08, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Ruben-Chapel Cemetery in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May, 13, 2020 3-5 p.m. at Walk-thru only due to covid-19 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

