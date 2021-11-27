Bonnie Chandler, 85, departed from this life on November 27, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Oxford, MS. Bonnie was born on December 20, 1935, in the Clarkson Community in Webster County to the late James Walter Hendrix and Gladys Lucille Holmes Hendrix. Bonnie was a homemaker who spent her time looking after her family whom she loved deeply. Bonnie attended First Baptist Verona where she learned about the wonders of the Lord until her health began to decline. Bonnie was a virtuous woman spending time in the Word of God daily, she tithed faithfully, and after her health began to decline she watched church daily. Although she has gone to rest in a sacred place free from sickness and pains of age, Bonnie will be profoundly missed by her loving family. Bonnie leaves behind an expansive family to continue walking down the path of life in her absence: daughter Sharon (Eddie) McDaniel, of Oxford, MS; sons Gary (Joni) Chandler, of Tupelo, MS and Mark (Carla) Chandler, of Jamestown, NC; eleven grandchildren: Gary (Tonya) Chandler Jr., of Sherman, MS; Grant (Lindsey) Chandler, of Mooreville, MS; Jake (Beth) Chandler, of Jackson, MS; Hannah (Josh) Gersh, of Tupelo, MS; Brandon McDaniel, of Oxford, MS; Chandra McDaniel, of San Diego, CA; Brianna McDaniel, of Oxford, MS; Emma McDaniel, of Oxford, MS; Lexie McDaniel, of Oxford, MS; Reid Chandler, of Chicago, IL; and Layton Chandler, of Minneapolis, MN; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Billie Hendrix; and a host of nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by parents James Walter and Gladys Holmes Hendrix; husband Billy Chandler; two brothers Billy Hendrix and James Hendrix Jr., and sister-in-law Peggy Lewis Hendrix. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 1:00 PM until service time at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce. The funeral service honoring Bonnie's life will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Parker Memorial Funeral Home in Bruce, MS. Burial will be held in Clarkson Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Bonnie's name to Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Mailing address: PO Box 458 Bruce, MS 38915. Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the Chandler family and ask that you keep them in your prayers during this time.
