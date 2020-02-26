BALDWYN -- Eloise Simmons Chandler, 78, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00A.M. at Mt. Olive M. B. Church in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 4-6p.m. and family hour 6-7 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Baldwyn..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.