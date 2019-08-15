SHEFFIELD, AL -- Inez Chandler, 81, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Cottage of Shoals Nursing Home in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Services will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from11:00 am until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS.

