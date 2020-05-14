71, passed away on Wed., May 13, 2020 at The Oxford Veteran's Hospital in Oxford. James Chandler was born to his late parents John Chandler and Mattie Poole on Feb. 21, 1949 in Monroe Co. He lived in Chicago for over 30 years and in the state of Michigan for 15 years. Mr. James Chandler is survived by his wife, Margaret Hampton-Chandler of Aberdeen. Five sisters; Bernice Griffin of Chicago, Annie Pargo of Aberdeen, Teresa Ware (Willie) of Aberdeen, Bessie Barnett (Derrick) of Tupelo and Essie Smith (Patrick) of Georgia. Seven brothers; John Chandler (Doris) of Bowling Brook,Ill., Robert Chandler (Anette) of Chicago, Leo Chandler (May) of Chicago, Thomas Chandler of Chicago, Charles Chandler (Betty) of Aberdeen, Curtis Chandler (Seleda) of Aberdeen, and Timothy Chandler of Aberdeen. James Chandler was proceeded in death by Ulysus McNary. The visitation will be Sat., May 16, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. one hour prior to service. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Aberdeen Oddfellows Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
