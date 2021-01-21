William T. Chandler, Jr., 80, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun in Calhoun City, MS. Services will be on Graveside Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm. at New Zion Church Cemetery in Houston, MS.. Visitation will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 3-5:00 pm with all safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at New Zion Church Cemetery in Houston, MS..

