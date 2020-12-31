Larry Donnell Chandler was born October 27, 1958 to Ms. Rosie Lee Williams and Mr. John Lee Chandler of Memphis, TN. He departed this life at the North Mississippi Medical Center on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Rosie Lee Williams, father John Lee Chandler, Sr, son Christopher Gates, two brothers: John Lee Chandler, Jr and Walter Lee Bean, stepfather Albert Bean, granddaughter Amiya Ajanee Braxton, and a very special friend Maudie Bell Vaughn. He leaves to cherish his memory, two children: Andrea Braxton (Charles) of Atlanta, GA and Elvin Chandler of Saltillo, MS; wife Katherine Chandler of Tupelo, MS; two brothers: Albert Wayne Bean, Jr (Carolyn) and Darren Bean both of Pontotoc, MS; one sister Darla Reed (James) of Houlka, MS; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation walk through will be Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings required. There will be no service or interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
