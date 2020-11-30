Patrick Dale Chandler, 46, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Town Creek M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Town Creek M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Town Creek M.B. Church Cemetery.

